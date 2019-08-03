× Ana Belaval in for John Williams 08.03.19: checking in on Puerto Rico, summer parenting tips, and Lollapalooza Day 3

WGN TV’s Ana Belaval begins the show with a report from journalist and political analyst Jay Fonseca about the governor shakeup in Puerto Rico. Producer Elif Geris checks in from Lollapalooza with her favorite acts so far and her recommendations for the rest of the fest. Co-host of the uh-PARENT-ly podcast Anne Johnsos gives Ana some tips on how to spend the summer with your kids without relying too much on screens. Later, Ana gives her Top 5 Summer Spots in Chicago.