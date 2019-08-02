× Wintrust Business Lunch 8/2/19: The Newest IL Law, International Real Estate Investors & Laboratory Space in The City

Steve Bertrand hosts the afternoon business program discussing a range of subjects from the new controversial law passed in the state, to the developing demand for laboratory space in the commercial real estate realm.

Segment 1: (At 0:00) Andrea Hanis, Markets Editor at Chicago Tribune, discussed the new state law that bans employers from talking about a potential employees salary history (along with a few other business headlines from the week).

Segment 2: (At 6:20) Tom Gimbel, CEO of LaSalle Network, explained why he disagrees with the new law from the first segment…

Segment 3: (At 13:21) Dennis Rodkin, Residential Real Estate Reporter at Crains, shared the story behind the influx of international investors that are bringing their money to Chicago suburbs.

Segment 4: (At 23:07) Danny Ecker, Commercial Real Estate Reporter at Crains, is keeping his eyes on the lab space in the city because as science and tech continues to grow in the city, so does the demand for the commercial real estate space.