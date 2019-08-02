Video: Weekend Warning – Lollapalooza Edition

It’s Lollapalooza weekend, which means lots of street closures and extra traffic downtown. Plus, with many other events on the calendar, Lauren Lapka reminds you that the Traffix Chicago app can help you avoid delays as you plan your trips.
ALL WEEKEND
Ravinia
- Friday:
- Beethoven Symphony 3
- Saturday:
- Ringo Starr & The Beach Boys
- Sunday:Ringo
- Starr & The Beach Boys
- Ticket
- prices vary
Chicago Bears Training Camp
- Register
- online to visit Chicago
- Bears Training Camp at Olivet
- Nazarene University in Bourbonnais. Free.
Lollapalooza
- Lollapalooza
- is a four-day music festival
- with more than 100 popular alternative rock, punk rock, heavy metal, and hip hop bands; comedy and dance; and craft booths in Grant Park
- Ida
- Wells closed between Michigan and Columbus
- Balbo
- and Jackson closed between Michigan and Lake shore drive
- Monroe
- closed between Columbus and Lake Shore Drive.
- Columbus
- closed between Roosevelt and Monroe.
- Nightly
- closures of Michigan Ave from 9:30-11pm
Summer Chi.ill
- Summer
- ill [website has sound]
- promises entertainment, music, food, and drink with a tropical theme at the Hyatt Regency in Schaumburg.
Jeff Fest Arts & Music Festival
- Jeff
- Fest Arts & Music Festival
- offers live music, art, food, craft beer, wine, and a kids’ corner in Jefferson Park at 4822 N. Long Avenue. No pets. Admission charge in 2019 is $5.
- Fri
- 5-10 Sat 2-10 Sun 2-9
Flashback Weekend (Horror Convention)
- Flashback
- Weekend offers celebrity guests,
- vendors, and evening events at Crowne Plaza Chicago O’Hare.
- Svengoolie
- will be there, Robert Englund (Freddy Krueger), Creeps reunion, costume contest
- Tickets
- $35-75
- Fri
- 11:30-10? Sat 9-10? Sun 10-5?
Festa Italiana
- Festa
- Italiana features Italian food,
- three stages of music and dancing, eating contests (cannoli, meatballs), and vendors in Naperville. Donation.
Cubs host Brewers
FRIDAY
FRIDAY/SATURDAY
SATURDAY
Big Dig Beach Party
- A
- ticket to The
- Big Dig Beach Party gets you
- six drink tickets, DJ music, and beach games to play at North Avenue Beach for age 21+.
Soulful Chicago Book Fair
- Soulful
- Chicago Book Fair “is a celebration
- of literacy and literary arts found throughout the African Diaspora” with food vendors on E. 61st Street (from Cottage Grove Ave. to M.L.K. Drive). Free.
Wheaton Brew Fest
Corn Fest
- A
- ticket to Corn
- Fest gets you a hamburger,
- brat, or hot dog; pop, watermelon, and all the fresh-picked corn you can eat. Also see the arts & craft fair and bazaar at Community Church in Rolling Meadows.
Brad Paisley @ Hollywood Casino AMphitheatre
- Brad
- Paisley (Remind Me; Whiskey
- Lullaby) performs with Chris Lane and Riley Green at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Tinley Park.
Old Irving Park Beer and BBQ Challenge
- A
- $65 ticket to Old
- Irving Park Beer and BBQ Challengegets
- you “20 BBQ samples, 40 craft beer tastings, and a commemorative glass” at St. Viator Recreation Center.
SATURDAY/SUNDAY
GreenBuilt Home Tour
- See
- 15 sustainably built and energy-saving homes on the self-guided GreenBuilt
- Home Tour. Children under age
- 18 are free.
Edge Fest
- Edge
- Fest offers North Side cuisine,
- local bands, and art on North Broadway (from Thorndale to Ardmore). Donation.
- Broadway
- closed between Thorndale and Ardmore
- Sat
- 12-10 Sun 12-9
Art at the Glen
- Art
- at the Glen features 185 artists,
- live music, food, and kids’ activities in Glenview. Free.
The World of Faeries Festival
- The
- World of Faeries Festival welcomes
- you with or without costume for dance, music, games, shopping, and tea parties at Vasa Park in South Elgin.
Chicago Brewing District’s Dancing in the Streets
- 12-10
- Live
- bands, dancing, local food, family activities, Chicago craft beer
- Hubbard
- closed between Paulina and Wood
Jarvis Square Music and Arts Festival
- 12-9
- In
- Jarvis Square
- Jarvis
- closed between Ashland and Greenview
- Two
- stages, a dance floor, entertainment, 50+ art and food vendors
- Formerly
- Rogers Pork Fest
- Suggested
- donation of $5
SUNDAY
Taste of the Towns
- Sample
- food from 25 restaurants at Taste
- of the Towns in Paulus Park.
- Each taste is $3, or you can try them all for $40 (online price).
Naperville Sprint Triathlon
- Jackson
- closed downtown and several streets south of the river and north of 75th in the morning
