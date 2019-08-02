Video: Weekend Warning – Lollapalooza Edition

It’s Lollapalooza weekend, which means lots of street closures and extra traffic downtown. Plus, with many other events on the calendar, Lauren Lapka reminds you that the Traffix Chicago app can help you avoid delays as you plan your trips.

ALL WEEKEND

Ravinia

Friday:

Beethoven Symphony 3

Saturday:

Ringo Starr & The Beach Boys





Sunday:Ringo

Starr & The Beach Boys





Ticket

prices vary





Chicago Bears Training Camp

Register

online to visit Chicago

Bears Training Camp at Olivet

Nazarene University in Bourbonnais. Free.





Lollapalooza

Lollapalooza

is a four-day music festival

with more than 100 popular alternative rock, punk rock, heavy metal, and hip hop bands; comedy and dance; and craft booths in Grant Park





Ida

Wells closed between Michigan and Columbus





Balbo

and Jackson closed between Michigan and Lake shore drive





Monroe

closed between Columbus and Lake Shore Drive.





Columbus

closed between Roosevelt and Monroe.





Nightly

closures of Michigan Ave from 9:30-11pm





Summer Chi.ill

Summer

ill [website has sound]

promises entertainment, music, food, and drink with a tropical theme at the Hyatt Regency in Schaumburg.





Jeff Fest Arts & Music Festival

Jeff

Fest Arts & Music Festival

offers live music, art, food, craft beer, wine, and a kids’ corner in Jefferson Park at 4822 N. Long Avenue. No pets. Admission charge in 2019 is $5.





Fri

5-10 Sat 2-10 Sun 2-9





Flashback Weekend (Horror Convention)

Flashback

Weekend offers celebrity guests,

vendors, and evening events at Crowne Plaza Chicago O’Hare.





Svengoolie

will be there, Robert Englund (Freddy Krueger), Creeps reunion, costume contest





Tickets

$35-75





Fri

11:30-10? Sat 9-10? Sun 10-5?





Festa Italiana

Festa

Italiana features Italian food,

three stages of music and dancing, eating contests (cannoli, meatballs), and vendors in Naperville. Donation.





Cubs host Brewers

FRIDAY

FRIDAY/SATURDAY

SATURDAY

Big Dig Beach Party

A

ticket to The

Big Dig Beach Party gets you

six drink tickets, DJ music, and beach games to play at North Avenue Beach for age 21+.





Soulful Chicago Book Fair

Soulful

Chicago Book Fair “is a celebration

of literacy and literary arts found throughout the African Diaspora” with food vendors on E. 61st Street (from Cottage Grove Ave. to M.L.K. Drive). Free.





Wheaton Brew Fest

Taste

80 micro brews, sample food, and hear live music at Wheaton

Brew Fest in Wheaton for age

21+.





Corn Fest

A

ticket to Corn

Fest gets you a hamburger,

brat, or hot dog; pop, watermelon, and all the fresh-picked corn you can eat. Also see the arts & craft fair and bazaar at Community Church in Rolling Meadows.





Brad Paisley @ Hollywood Casino AMphitheatre

Brad

Paisley (Remind Me; Whiskey

Lullaby) performs with Chris Lane and Riley Green at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Tinley Park.





Old Irving Park Beer and BBQ Challenge

A

$65 ticket to Old

Irving Park Beer and BBQ Challengegets

you “20 BBQ samples, 40 craft beer tastings, and a commemorative glass” at St. Viator Recreation Center.





SATURDAY/SUNDAY

GreenBuilt Home Tour

See

15 sustainably built and energy-saving homes on the self-guided GreenBuilt

Home Tour. Children under age

18 are free.





Edge Fest

Edge

Fest offers North Side cuisine,

local bands, and art on North Broadway (from Thorndale to Ardmore). Donation.





Broadway

closed between Thorndale and Ardmore





Sat

12-10 Sun 12-9





Art at the Glen

Art

at the Glen features 185 artists,

live music, food, and kids’ activities in Glenview. Free.





The World of Faeries Festival

The

World of Faeries Festival welcomes

you with or without costume for dance, music, games, shopping, and tea parties at Vasa Park in South Elgin.





Chicago Brewing District’s Dancing in the Streets

12-10





Live

bands, dancing, local food, family activities, Chicago craft beer





Hubbard

closed between Paulina and Wood





Jarvis Square Music and Arts Festival

12-9





In

Jarvis Square





Jarvis

closed between Ashland and Greenview





Two

stages, a dance floor, entertainment, 50+ art and food vendors





Formerly

Rogers Pork Fest





Suggested

donation of $5





SUNDAY

Taste of the Towns

Sample

food from 25 restaurants at Taste

of the Towns in Paulus Park.

Each taste is $3, or you can try them all for $40 (online price).





Naperville Sprint Triathlon

Jackson

closed downtown and several streets south of the river and north of 75th in the morning

