Trump trolls Congressman Cummings, Mayor Lori Lightfoot dining with Perry Farrell and #TeamNora

It’s Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann! This is the podcast that makes fun of the news and can also get you from Lake Shore Drive to 290 in like 5 minutes. Today’s top stories include Illinois State Senator Tom Cullerton being indicted, President Trump trolling Maryland Congressman Cummings on Twitter, the CTA stopping dog patrols on the EL, Mayor Lightfoot dining at Rick Bayless’ Leña Brava in the West Loop along with Perry Farrell, the Cubs taking on the Brewers in a big series at Wrigley, the White Sox heading to Philadelphia to take on the Phillies and 17-year-old Nora Leonard passing away after her heroic battle against cancer.