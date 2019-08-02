× TopFive@5 (8/2/19): Katy Perry ordered to pay up, a costly dodgeball game, first-ever Fortnite World Cup Winner and more…

Today in TopFive@5 Friday, August 2:

A federal jury says Katy Perry should pay $2.8 million to Marcus Gray and a group of christian gospel musicians for ripping off the beat for her song “Black Horse;” 10-year-old Bryce Lindley charged with aggravated assault in Canton, MI after hitting another student in the head with a ball during a dodgeball game; 16-year-old Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf who won the first ever Fortnite World Cup and its $3 million prize joins the conversation with his parents; Kelly Brook takes a dig at her ex Jason Stratham during Friday morning’s Heart FM breakfast show; and Stephen A. Smith takes the front office for failing to bolster their starting pitching staff at the trade deadline.