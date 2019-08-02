× The Top Five@5 (08/01/19): Rahm Emanuel tells Stephen Colbert that Joe Biden has to be tough after debates, A$AP Rocky testifies in Sweden, 107-year old woman says the secret to longevity is staying single, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Thursday, August 1st, 2019:

Just before his rally in Ohio, President Trump says he’s not sure if he can stop the crowd from chanting “send her back.” Former Mayor Rahm Emanuel gave his thoughts on this week’s democratic debates on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” A local law student finds something strange in her protein shake at her gym. Rapper A$ASP Rock testifies at his assault trial in Sweden, and says he was trying to keep the peace, and more!

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3666080/3666080_2019-08-02-143020.64kmono.mp3

