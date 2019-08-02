× The Opening Bell 8/2/19: How Much Longer Can China/U.S. Trade Scuffle Last?

President Trump is in the Wall Street radar again after his recent comments on the trade talks with China, but Steve Grzanich is concerned about the longevity of this impacting the economy on a long term basis. Susan Sylvest (Chief Investment Office at Murphy and Sylvest) joined Steve to break down the next step of the international relationship and what we will be looking forward to as we wrap up the week. (16:14) Brian Sumers (Sr. Aviation Business Editor at Skift.com) has ticket the business of airline ticket scams on his radar and the booming Alaskan aviation market as well.