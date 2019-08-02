The John Williams NewsClick: A president and his tweets

Posted 4:17 PM, August 2, 2019, by , Updated at 04:15PM, August 2, 2019

President Donald Trump pauses as he speaks to the media before leaving the White House in Washington, Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, for the short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Md., and onto his Bedminster, N.J. golf club. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.