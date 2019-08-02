“The Blacklist” Actor Harry Lennix on why he’s on the Mission to Save Her and “CONRAD”

Posted 3:46 PM, August 2, 2019, by , Updated at 03:45PM, August 2, 2019

Harry Lennix attends the red carpet event during the NBCUniversal Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

“The Blacklist” Actor Harry Lennix talks about his involvement in the human trafficking gala, Mission Save Her Presents, and about the upcoming television series, “CONRAD.”

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.