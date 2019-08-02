“The Blacklist” Actor Harry Lennix on why he’s on the Mission to Save Her and “CONRAD”

Harry Lennix attends the red carpet event during the NBCUniversal Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
“The Blacklist” Actor Harry Lennix talks about his involvement in the human trafficking gala, Mission Save Her Presents, and about the upcoming television series, “CONRAD.”