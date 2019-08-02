× Steve Cochran Full Show 08.02.19: Here’s Looking At You, Pops

Today on the Steve Cochran Show we have breaking baby news as Ross Cochran calls in to share the news of Issac Shepherd Cochran being born into the world. Bridget Gainer makes her weekly visit during ‘More On Entertainment’with WGN’s Dean Richards. Saturday Night Live’s Melissa Villaseñor makes an in-studio visit. Lou Manfredini has some home improvement advice and producer Michael Heidemann has the perfect item for those attending Lollapalooza this weekend.