Roe Conn Full Show (8/2/19): LIVE from Fatties Pub in Orland Park, Goose Island Beer educates, Lauren’s List and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Friday, August 2nd, 2019:

The teams hangs out live from Fatties Pub in Orland Park, sponsored by Goose Island Beer Company. Lauren Lapka presents her weekly list of Chicagoland’s weekend festivals and attractions; Roe gives away a pair of tickets to see Kris Krtistofferson at the Chicago Theater on Friday, Nov. 15 and the TopFive@5 gets real!

