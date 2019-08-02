× Roe Conn Full Show (08/01/19): Roeper reviews “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw,” the mystery behind John Dillinger’s death, and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Thursday, August 1st, 2019:

Former chairman of the RNC Michael Steele weighs the winners & losers at the second DNC debate; The Chicago Sun-Times’ Jon Seidel reports on why legendary gangster John Dillinger is being exhumed by his family; WGN Bears Insider Adam Hoge reports from Bourbonnais as the Bears wrap the first week of camp; the Top Five@5 features A$AP Rocky in a Swedish court; Richard Roeper reviews the “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw;” And the Roe’s favorite annual game “Lolla Band or Medical Condition.”

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3666090/3666090_2019-08-02-152530.64kmono.mp3

