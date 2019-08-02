× Nunn on the Run w/ Jerry Nunn | 08.01.19 | movies, rising stars, and a whole lotta lolla

Tonight on Nunn on the Run w/ Jerry Nunn:

Jerry Nunn has been to every show Lollapalooza since its conception in 1991, including this year. That’s why he kicks off the show with his honest reviews of the major music festival, headlining artists and more.

Speaking of artists, The Voice Season 14 contestant Jackie Foster joins Jerry in the Allstate Skyline Studios to talk about her experience on The Voice her most recent music and upcoming performance in Lollapalooza.

Stay connected with Jackie @ItsJackieFoster on all social media platforms.

A teenager opened fire last weekend at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in L.A. In an effort to protect the city of Chicago during this weekends Lollapalooza festival, which attracted a crowd of over 500,000 people, Mayor Lori Lightfoot implemented extra security procedures and according to Jerry it may have worked.

Plus, Confessions of Nunn tops the show. Listen to Jerry’s unusual confession below:

