More On Entertainment: Lolla in full swing, Movie reviews and more

Posted 12:02 PM, August 2, 2019, by , Updated at 09:35AM, August 2, 2019

This April 15, 2019 photo shows actress-singer Janelle Monae posing for a portrait at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles to promote her animated film "Uglydolls." (Photo by Rebecca Cabage/Invision/AP)

On this episode of More on entertainment Dean Richards shares the latest happenings down at Lollapalooza as well as movie reviews on Hobbs and Shaw and Mike Wallace Is Here.

