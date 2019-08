× Monkeys Riding on Dogs… WHAT’S BETTER THAN THAT?!

Bill and Wendy are joined by Banana Derby owner & trainer Phil Hendricks and one of his Capuchin Monkeys; Gilligan. The Banana Derby is one of the top acts at the McHenry County Fair. Show times for the Banana Derby on Friday: 12:30pm, 3:15pm, 6:30pm.

