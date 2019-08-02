Reggie Benjamin attends Reggie Benjamin's "Mission Save Her" recording session on Monday, Sept. 22, 2014, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Mission Save Her Founder Reggie Benjamin: When your child walks to the parking lot alone
Mission Save Her Founder Reggie Benjamin joins Kathy Hart and Kelley Kitley to explain what inspired him to start a gala to prevent human trafficking. Several celebrities have supported this cause, and Mission Save Her Presents takes place at Venuti’s on Aug 11.