Mission Save Her Founder Reggie Benjamin: When your child walks to the parking lot alone

Posted 3:39 PM, August 2, 2019, by , Updated at 03:37PM, August 2, 2019

Reggie Benjamin attends Reggie Benjamin's "Mission Save Her" recording session on Monday, Sept. 22, 2014, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Mission Save Her Founder Reggie Benjamin joins Kathy Hart and Kelley Kitley to explain what inspired him to start a gala to prevent human trafficking. Several celebrities have supported this cause, and Mission Save Her Presents takes place at Venuti’s on Aug 11.

