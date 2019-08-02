Meet The Company Introducing Institutions To The Wild West Of Cryptocurrency

Edward Woodford, CEO of Seed CX, sits down with Scott at WGN Radio. At a time when cryptocurrency is rising in popularity, while also coming under scrutiny for its unregulated elements, Edward and his Seed CX co-founder Brian Liston are attempting to bring a more traditional audience into the game. After raising $25.1 million in 2015, the company said they were the first digital ass exchange with clients exclusively from “established institutions.”

