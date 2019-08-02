× McHenry County Fair Has a Professional Wood Carver!

Bill and Wendy are joined by professional chainsaw carver, Joe Stebbings. Joe started carving about eight years ago. He began carving tree spirits, and now can carve anything he or his customers dream up. Joe talked about his Chain Carving shows and brought one of his carvings in the tent and talked about it.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.