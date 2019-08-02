McHenry County Fair Has a Professional Wood Carver!

Joe Stebbings Wood Carvings

Bill and Wendy are joined by professional chainsaw carver, Joe Stebbings. Joe started carving about eight years ago. He began carving tree spirits, and now can carve anything he or his customers dream up. Joe talked about his Chain Carving shows and brought one of his carvings in the tent and talked about it.

