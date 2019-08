× Kathy Hart in for John Williams 08.01.19: Motivational Speaker Kevin Brylski, Dr. Jill Crista on mold, Democratic Debate, Lollapalooza

Kathy Hart is in for John Williams. She talks to Motivational Speaker Kevin Brylski about how parents can excite their children about staying active and more. And, Kathy talks with Dr. Jill Crista, this time about detecting mold. Plus, Kathy talks annoyance injuries, the Democratic Debate’s finest moments, and more.