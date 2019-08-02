How a New Salon is Nailing the Manicure Experience for Professional Women

Kim Marsh, COO of ezza nails, sits down with Scott Kitun at WGN Radio. Kim and her co-founder Ale Breuer are both products of Teach for America and the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. Their mutual obsession with the minute details has helped them gain a deep understanding of their nail salons’ customers. That means they can provide better customer care and more relevant services, while also putting together a long-term strategy that’s set to chip away (pun intended!) at the multi-billion dollar nail salon industry.

