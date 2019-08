× Got Milk?

Today on the bonus hour Bill and Wendy get up close and personal with Emma the Cow. Wendy got the opportunity to milk her first cow while fan watched and Bill gave commentary from a far. Emma is a 3 year old Jersey cow, who is being shown by Ashton Martin.

