Google’s Top 5 Searched Trends For The Week of: August 02, 2019

Posted 11:48 AM, August 2, 2019, by
Google (Photo Provided By: Google)

Google Trends Expert, Justin Burr speaks about Google’s top 5 searched trends of the week & top viewed YouTube video.

Top Trends Google Trends
1. Hal Prince
2. Old Town Road
3. Fortnite World Cup
4. Shark Week
5. National Friendship Day

Top YouTube Video of the Week: The Irishman | Official Teaser

