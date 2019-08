× Get Vaccinated!

Bill and Wendy are joined by the medical advisor of the McHenry County Department of Health, Dr. Laura Buthod. Dr. Laura talks about vaccinations and the importance of getting your kids and yourself vaccinated (specifically against Measles). So… GET VACCINATED!

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.