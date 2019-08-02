× Decider.com’s Alexander Zalben: Netflix Shows to Binge, Preacher, Beverly Hills 90210 and MORE!

Bill and Wendy speak to managing editor of Decider.com, Alexander Zalben! They talk about the new season debuts of Netflix shows Dear White People and She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, as well as the comedy road trip movie debut of Otherhood. Alexander also talks Preacher, Beverly Hills 90210, the streaming wars that are heating up, as Doctor Who moves to HBO Max and the cast for CBS All Access’ The Stand rounds out with James Marsden and Amber Heard.

