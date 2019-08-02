× Dane Neal in for Nick Digilio 8.2.19 | Dave Hammond, Irish Whiskey and Portugal

Dane Neal steps in for Nick Digilio and takes you on the road around the world!

Dave Hammond, dining and drinking editor for Newcity Chicago, rides shotgun to talk strange food combinations and working on his new book.

Dane and Dave also say top o’ the morning to William Lavelle joining live from Dublin to discuss the rise of irish whiskey.

Plus, Chitra Stern, founder and CMO of Martinhal Resorts, joins Dane to talk about visiting Portugal and the many fun activities available for first time visitors.