× Commercial Airlines Accusing Passengers of Ticketing Fraud

Ticketing is one of the most important factors to the commercial airline business, so when they accuse some customers of fraud, it must be a serious offence. Steve Grzanich and Brian Sumers (Sr. Aviation Business Editor at Skift.com) talked about United Airlines cracking down on passengers who buy a ticket with a layover before the final destination and the passenger stays in the layover city. They also touched on the big business that is coming out of Alaska and what Alaska Airlines is doing to help protect their turf.