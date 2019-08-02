× Come on Down to the McHenry County Fair!

Bill and Wendy are joined with The McHenry County Fair Vice President Rich Tobiasz. The McHenry County Fair is located at 11900 Country Club Road in Woodstock. On the show, Rich talked about the highlights of this year’s fair, the history of it all and what exactly the fair entails. The fair opened on Tuesday and it runs through Sunday, August 4th.

For more information about tickets and discount days, visit McHenryCountyFair.com.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.