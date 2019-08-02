× Bill and Wendy Full Show 8.2.19: Time To Take On The McHenry County Fair!

Bill and Wendy are bringing you the fun LIVE from the McHenry County Fair! To kick off the show by chatting with The McHenry County Fair Vice President Rich Tobiasz. Then, we talk vaccinations with The McHenry County Department of Health medical adviser Dr. Laura Buthod. Bill and Wendy Show regular Alexander Zalben gives us a call next. Then, comedian Melissa Villasenor calls in to talk about how she will be preforming at Zanies in Chicago and Rosemont Aug 2-3rd. On the latter half of the show, professional chainsaw carver Joe Stebbings joins us to talk about his chainsaw carving shows. To close out the show, Phil Hendricks and Gillian with The Banana Derby join Bill and Wendy to talk about monkeys riding on the back of dogs…WHO DOESN’T LOVE THAT?!

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.