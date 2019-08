× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 8.2.19: The Bonus Hour LIVE From The McHenry County Fair!

Today on the show, Bill and Wendy talk to Student Ambassadors of the 4-H Program, Emma Behrens and Maddie Heidtke. Then, Wendy milks a Cow for her first time ever while Bill gives the listers a play-by-play.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.