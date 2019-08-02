28th Annual Green Tie Ball: I Dream of Greenie – September 13

The 28th Annual Green Tie Ball® returns on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Alhambra Palace, 1240 W. Randolph Street, from 6:30pm to Midnight.

Savor bites from 25 of Chicago’s top restaurants while taking in the glamour and ambiance of the exotic Alhambra Palace decked out in the “I Dream of Greenie” theme.

Guests will enjoy premium open bars, charitable gaming by River’s Casino, silent auction, an exclusive VIP Experience, live music, and special guest set by Pete Wentz from the multi-platinum band Fall Out Boy!

This year’s Green Tie Ball is hosted by WGN Radio’s Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes.

The Green Tie Ball is the black-tie gala benefiting Chicago Gateway Green®, Chicago’s #1 non-profit greening and beautifying Chicago’s expressways, gateways and neighborhoods.

VIP and Gala tickets are available now. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.gatewaygreen.org.

About Chicago Gateway Green

In its 33rd year, we are dedicated to greening and beautifying Chicago’s expressways, gateways, and neighborhoods, Chicago Gateway Green was founded in 1986 to benefit the environment and improve the quality of life for millions of Chicagoland residents and annual visitors.

A 501(c)3 non-profit organization, Gateway Green makes an impact in the community with three key initiatives: the Expressway Partnership Program that transforms city roadways into landscaped parkways by maintaining over 100 gardens along Chicago’s major expressways, thereby reducing air and noise pollution; the International Sculpture Program that beautifies gateways through the installation of permanent, international art; and the Tree Partnership Program that transforms vacant land into tree-filled green spaces through large-scale volunteer tree plantings. Over the past 30 years, Gateway Green and their valued partners have helped to improve both the local environment and the quality of life for millions of Chicagoland residents and visitors.