Wintrust Business Lunch 8/1/19: Watching Lollapalooza From Your Couch & Retirement Plans That Shift

(Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

Steve Bertrand hosts the afternoon business program discussing a range of subjects from the most convenient way to watch Lollapalooza and retirement planning with Bill Geiger.

Segment 1: (At 0:00) Joan Solsman, Sr. Writer at CNET, touched on a number of tech stories that are making headlines including YouTube streaming Lollaplooza content and politicians wanting to ban social media features like endless scrolling and autoplay videos.

Segment 2: (At 11:44) Bill Geiger, CEO of Geiger Wealth Management, explained the why retirement strategies should be able to shift with the different stages of life.

 

