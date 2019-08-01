× Video Game Review: John Madden 2020

John Madden 2020, the most successful Football video game series is back. Mike Higham Editor at GameSpot.com talks about what we can expect in this year’s title.

Check out GameSpot.com for your latest video game news, previews, and reviews.

Follow GameSpot on Twitter at: Twitter.com/GameSpot

Like GameSpot on Facebook at: Facebook.com/GameSpot

Follow Michael on Twitter at: Twitter.com/Michaelphigham