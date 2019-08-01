Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour

Video Game Review: John Madden 2020

Posted 11:48 AM, August 1, 2019
Chicago Bears Linebacker Khalil Mack (Photo Courtesy of EA Sports)

John Madden 2020, the most successful Football video game series is back. Mike Higham Editor at GameSpot.com talks about what we can expect in this year’s title.

