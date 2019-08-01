× uh-PARENT-ly | Cyberbullying: What can parents do to protect their kids on social media?

Bullying doesn’t look like it did 30 years ago. Kids these days have no relief after the school bell rings because bullies continue online. Detective Rich Wistocki from Be Sure Consulting joins uh-PARENT-ly cohosts Anne Johnsos and Tracy Weiner again — this time to talk about the apps kids use on their classmates and the apps parents can use to monitor their kids’ digital devices. Also: Rich has an interesting take on sleepovers…

