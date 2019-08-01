This Recruiting Company Uses Data To Send Emails People Actually Want To Read

If there’s one thing that drives tech workers completely nuts, it’s those awful, automated recruitment emails. So many of these recruiting emails go unread, unanswered and unloved. As a long-time tech recruiter, Elliot Garms has seen this play out — which is why he’s putting the humanity back into hiring through his company human predictions. What makes human predictions smarter than your average recruiter is software that employs data analytics to give you up-to-date information on not just a potential employee’s skills and experience, but their preferred technologies, and how likely they are to be looking for a new job.