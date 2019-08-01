This Crypto Company Wants To Reward You For Listening To Music

Dan Novaes sits down with Scott at WGN Radio. Dan’s company Current Media aims to upend how media consumption is monetized. In short, Current takes ad dollars and passes some of the value on to consumers, as an incentive to keep using the platform. On Current’s app, users do things that they already do on the internet — right now, the company is primarily focused on streaming music — and are rewarded with in-app points called CRNT, where 1,000 CRNT points equal $1. Points can be redeemed for gift cards, cash, and various products, including hardware like headphones