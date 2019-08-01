The Opening Bell 8/1/19: David vs Goliath – The Broadcast Lawsuit of The Year
Growing a bank can be a long and arduous task because of the risk, the regulation and a number of other factors. Steve Grzanich and Rod Murray (Chicago Market President at Associated Bank) discussed the evolution of the industry, and how the growth of the industry will keep up with their customers on this week’s Associated Bank Thought Leader. (At 20:14) Eriq Gardner (Sr. Editor at The Hollywood Reporter) then joined the program to explain the reason the big television broadcasters are suing the small non-profit company, Locast.