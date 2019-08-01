× The Mincing Rascals 08.01.19: Democratic Debate, first-responder status, Chicago finances, Amara Enyia

The Mincing Rascals are Justin Kaufmann and Steve Bertrand of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn of the Chicago Tribune and Austin Berg of the Illinois Policy Institute. They begin by discussing speech snafus and Wednesday’s Democratic Debate. Then, the Rascals discuss President Trump’s insinuation on the status of first-responder. They move on to talk about Chicago’s finances and Mayor Lightfoot’s efforts, and Austin provides his own research on the matter. And speaking of finances, the Rascals wonder what happened with Amara Enyia’s campaign worker funds.

Steve recommends seeing Broadway’s “Come From Away” at the Cadillac Palace Theatre.

Eric recommends watching “Catch 22” on Hulu.

Austin recommends going to Numero Group in Little Village.

Justin recommends watching “South Side” on Comedy Central.