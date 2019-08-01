The John Williams NewsClick: Who should rep Chicago in the Democratic Debate?
-
The John Williams Show Full Podcast 6.28.19: The Democratic debate, Illinois’ new gas tax, and phone falls on the CTA
-
Walter Jacobson on 2020 Democratic presidential debates: “They’ve got to start thinking about how they’re sounding before…talking”
-
The John Williams NewsClick: A Mincing Rascals texting and driving debate
-
The John Williams Show Full Podcast 06.27.19: Life 360, Aldis Hodge, Albert Almora, Jr.
-
Walter Jacobson: The media will decide who wins the presidential debates
-
-
The John Williams Show Full Podcast 07.24.19: Mueller Testimony, Phil Vettel, Chicago Parking, and Minimum Wage!
-
The John Williams Show Full Podcast 07.16.19: Chance The Snapper Caught, Mr. Fix It, Women’s Soccer Equal Pay Rally In Chicago, Emmy Nominations
-
The John Williams NewsClick: Should Minimum Wage Be Raised?
-
The John Williams NewsClick: Should Students Get Mental Health Days?
-
The John Williams NewsClick: Favorite Chicago Summer activities
-
-
The John Williams NewsClick: Would You Swim In The Chicago River?
-
The John Williams Show Full Podcast 07.17.19: Chicago Is Heating Up, Four Republicans Vote To Condemn Trump’s Tweets, FaceApp, Mai Tai Guy, & Taking A Swim In The Chicago River
-
The John Williams NewsClick: Should Mayor Lori Lightfoot Apologize?