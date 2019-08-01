Keegan Bradley in action during the BMW Championship golf tournament at the Aronimink Golf Club, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, in Newtown Square, Pa. Keegan Bradley held off Justin Rose in a sudden-death playoff to win the rain-plagued BMW Championship for his first PGA Tour victory in six years. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
The BMW Championship Returns To Medinah This Month
Vince Pellegrino calls in to chat about the upcoming BMW Fan Challenge Powered by Topgolf CRUSH. Patrons can test their skills against the best golfers on TOUR at the BMW Fan Challenge. All details on tickets can be found at www.bmwchampionship.com.