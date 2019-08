× Steve Cochran Full Show 08.01.19: Hey! That’s a Lolla band I was in!

Today on The Steve Cochran Show we play another round of the highly popular game “Lolla band or band I was in”. Plus, as Day 1 of Lollapalooza approaches we welcome on Dean Richards live from the festival grounds. Superintendent Eddie Johnson also joins us live to give some insight into the recent violence affecting the city as well as his outlook on the upcoming summer concert season.