Roe Conn Full Show (7/31/29): PGA golfer Billy Horschel loves when the tour comes to Chicago, the Top Five@5 features startling comments from President Reagan, and more…
The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Wednesday, July 31st, 2019:
Head of US Equities at Aviva Investors Susan Schmidt explains why the Federal Reserve Board lowered its benchmark rate by a quarter-point; PGA golfer Billy Horschel talks about coming to Chicago for the 2019 BMW Championship and what it was like to win the event in 2014; The Top Five@5 features newly discovered tape of President Ronald Reagan making racist comments; And comedia Dr. Bill Miller plays #NewsOrRuse.
