Roe Conn Full Show (7/31/29): PGA golfer Billy Horschel loves when the tour comes to Chicago, the Top Five@5 features startling comments from President Reagan, and more…

Posted 10:17 AM, August 1, 2019, by , Updated at 10:13AM, August 1, 2019

Billy Horschel kisses the trophy awarded to him for winning the BMW Championship golf tournament in Cherry Hills Village, Colo., Sunday, Sept. 7, 2014. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Wednesday, July 31st, 2019:
Head of US Equities at Aviva Investors Susan Schmidt explains why the Federal Reserve Board lowered its benchmark rate by a quarter-point; PGA golfer Billy Horschel talks about coming to Chicago for the 2019 BMW Championship and what it was like to win the event in 2014; The Top Five@5 features newly discovered tape of President Ronald Reagan making racist comments; And comedia Dr. Bill Miller plays #NewsOrRuse.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.