Powell at the Park, Episode 29: Cubs And White Sox Trade Deadline Recap With NBC Sports' Tony Andracki and MLB.com's Scott Merkin; And When Will Luis Robert Get The Call Up To The Bigs?

On the latest episode of the podcast, Kevin Powell talks with Tony Andracki about the Cubs moves at the deadline….did they do enough? And what did MLB.com’s Scott Merkin think about the White Sox mostly quiet deadline? Also, when does Merk think Luis Robert and Nick Madrigal get the call up to the Bigs?

