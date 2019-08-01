× Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson: We are ready for Lollapalooza

Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson stopped by the studio to talk about to Steve Cochran about how the city is preparing Lollapalooza. He said they keep an eye underage drinking, but their main focus is preventing violent crimes. Supt. Johnson talked about gun violence throughout the city and how the police need to work together with politicians and the judicial system to make serious changes. Supt. Johnson also commented on police academy recruitment.