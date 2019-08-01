PGA golfer Billy Horschel can’t wait to be in Chicago for the 2019 BMW Championship at Medinah Country Club
PGA golfer Billy Horschel joins Roe Conn, Anna Davlantes, & Kevin Powell talks about coming to Chicago for the 2019 BMW Championship and what it was like to win the event in 2014.
