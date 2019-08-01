Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour

PGA golfer Billy Horschel can’t wait to be in Chicago for the 2019 BMW Championship at Medinah Country Club

Posted 11:40 AM, August 1, 2019, by , Updated at 11:39AM, August 1, 2019

CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, CO - SEPTEMBER 07: Billy Horschel of the United States hits his tee shot on the second hole during the final round of the BMW Championship at the Cherry Hills Country Club on September 7, 2014 in Cherry Hills Village, Colorado. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

PGA golfer Billy Horschel joins Roe Conn, Anna Davlantes, & Kevin Powell talks about coming to Chicago for the 2019 BMW Championship and what it was like to win the event in 2014.

