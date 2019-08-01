× Pete McMurray Talks Lollapalooza, Day Two Debates, Access One Data Breach, and “Da Bears”!

Pete kicks off the show today by talking with singer/songwriter Max Frost about how he will be taking on Lollapalooza and he played some hits for us LIVE in-studio. Next on the show, former Chairman for The Republican Party, Pat Brady, joins us and gives us the 411 on day two of the debates. Then, Ryan O’Halloran from Access One gives you advice on what to do if you ever get your data breached. To close out the show, Lou Cannellis comes on the show to talk all things Bears.