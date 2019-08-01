From left, Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro, Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., Andrew Yang, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio participate in the second of two Democratic presidential primary debates hosted by CNN Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in the Fox Theatre in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Lisnek Shares His Takeaways From Night 2 of the Second Democratic Debate
Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Cory Booker, Kamala Harris, and more all went head-to-head during night two of the 2020 Democratic debate. Bill and Wendy check-in with WGN’s political analyst, Paul Lisnek, to break down the highlights from the debate on Wednesday night.
