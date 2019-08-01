Nick Digilio 8.1.19 | Steve Prokopy, MTV’s Best Original Shows, Most Influential Music Videos
Hour 1:
+ Steve Prokopy talks Music Box, Flashback Horror Weekend and more
Hour 2:
+ Steve Prokopy talks Music Box, Flashback Horror Weekend and more (cont.)
+ 38 Years of MTV
Hour 3:
+ Best Original MTV Shows
Hour 4:
+ Best Original MTV Shows (cont.)
+ Iconic Music Videos
To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our iTunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)