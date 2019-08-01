Nick Digilio 8.1.19 | Steve Prokopy, MTV’s Best Original Shows, Most Influential Music Videos

Posted 6:15 AM, August 1, 2019, by

Nick Digilio and Steve Prokopy

Hour 1:

+ Steve Prokopy talks Music Box, Flashback Horror Weekend and more

Hour 2:

+ Steve Prokopy talks Music Box, Flashback Horror Weekend and more (cont.)

+ 38 Years of MTV

Hour 3:

+ Best Original MTV Shows

Hour 4:

+ Best Original MTV Shows (cont.)

+ Iconic Music Videos

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our iTunes page.  Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.