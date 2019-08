× Max Frost Says “Hello, Good Morning, How You Doing?” To Lollapalooza!

Pete McMurray is joined with singer/songwriter Max Frost. Max talked about how he will be preforming at Lollapalooza Thursday at 1:15PM at the T-Mobile Stage and again at 6PM at the VIP Lolla Lounge. Max also gave the listeners a taste of what they would hear at Lolla by playing a few of his hits LIVE in-studio.