Democratic Debate, Pro-Trump float and Lollapalooza jail

It’s Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann! This is the podcast that makes fun of the news and can also get you from Lake Shore Drive to 290 in like 5 minutes. Today’s top stories include the winners and losers of last night’s Democratic debate, a Michigan man parking in front of Trump Tower and shouting “Make America Great Again,” a new study saying Chicago drivers aren’t stopping for pedestrians in crosswalks, Chicago spending 33,000 dollars to find the alligator in Humboldt Park, Lollapalooza kicking off, the Cubs beating the Cards, the Sox losing to the Mets and Khalil Mack continuing to wreak havoc at Bears training camp.