Democratic Debate, Pro-Trump float and Lollapalooza jail

Posted 4:39 PM, August 1, 2019, by

Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann

It’s Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann! This is the podcast that makes fun of the news and can also get you from Lake Shore Drive to 290 in like 5 minutes. Today’s top stories include the winners and losers of last night’s Democratic debate, a Michigan man parking in front of Trump Tower and shouting “Make America Great Again,” a new study saying Chicago drivers aren’t stopping for pedestrians in crosswalks, Chicago spending 33,000 dollars to find the alligator in Humboldt Park, Lollapalooza kicking off, the Cubs beating the Cards, the Sox losing to the Mets and Khalil Mack continuing to wreak havoc at Bears training camp.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.