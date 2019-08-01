× Illinois State Rifle Association Executive Director Richard Pearson: “Just because you aren’t in the sights of the government today doesn’t mean you won’t be tomorrow”

Illinois State Rifle Association Executive Director Richard Pearson joins Justin on Extension 720 to discuss the future of gun regulation in the state of Illinois. Richard talks about the ISRA’s lawsuit that is seeking to overturn a new state law that imposes stringent requirements on firearms dealers in the state, alleging that it violates both the Illinois Constitution and the state’s Administrative Procedures Act. Richard also discusses the role that the federal government plays in making gun laws, why he believes government overreach is hurting small business and what needs to be done to prevent the mass shootings that are happening all over the world.

